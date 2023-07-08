tru Independence LLC Invests $314,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after buying an additional 230,478 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 123.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 519,874 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 704,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 273,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 666,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,317 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

