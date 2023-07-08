tru Independence LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,608,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. General Motors has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

