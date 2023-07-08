tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,434 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,998,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.