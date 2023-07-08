tru Independence LLC Acquires 21,975 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Triumph Group worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

