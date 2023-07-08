TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,686 shares of company stock worth $29,075,244. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ANET opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

