TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,015 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 536.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

NYSE MCD opened at $292.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

