Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $81,210.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.23 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
