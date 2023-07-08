Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Purchases $81,210.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.23 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.