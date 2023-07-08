Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,944,037.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock worth $3,339,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

