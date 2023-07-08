Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 769,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,116. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

