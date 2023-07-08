Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.