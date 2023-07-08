Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Janet Kerr Sells 10,211 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

