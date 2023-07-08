The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $895.00

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895 ($11.36) and traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.20). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.36), with a volume of 35,892 shares trading hands.
The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of £592.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 895.
The Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
