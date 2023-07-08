The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 12.5% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,825. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

