The New York Times Company (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 27th

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

