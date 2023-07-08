The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $45,337,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

