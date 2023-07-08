The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.71. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 31,370 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.