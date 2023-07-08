The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.71. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 31,370 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 162.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 63,372 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.