The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

KO stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.