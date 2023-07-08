The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

NYSE CI opened at $277.23 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.