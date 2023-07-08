The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $830.60

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.60 ($10.54) and traded as low as GBX 785.98 ($9.98). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 793.50 ($10.07), with a volume of 22,276 shares.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 830.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 861.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.08 million, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.57.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

