Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $184.71 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $184.71 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 310,914,360 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

