Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $481.14 million and $19.45 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,294,489,123 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,755,986,623 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

