TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.74% of TC Energy worth $691,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.