Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

