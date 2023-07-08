Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Shares Up 1.2%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.85 and last traded at $118.80. 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.34.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.62.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.