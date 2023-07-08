Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Up 1%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.30. 3,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

