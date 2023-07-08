Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,705,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 953,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

