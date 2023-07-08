Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,705,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 953,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
