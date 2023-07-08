Swipe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.56 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $218.07 million and $38.56 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,317,944 coins and its circulating supply is 570,321,955 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

