Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $260.01 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $270.18. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

