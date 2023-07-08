StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 245,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 124,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

