StockNews.com Lowers NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $408.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.