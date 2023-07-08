StockNews.com Lowers Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.33. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.