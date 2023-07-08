StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

(Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

