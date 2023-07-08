StockNews.com Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
