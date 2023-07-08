StockNews.com Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.