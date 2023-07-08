StockNews.com Downgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.