StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 4.4 %

WidePoint stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

