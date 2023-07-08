StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

