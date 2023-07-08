Steven Pantelick Sells 9,148 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $156,979.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,716 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,659.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $272,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,553. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co increased its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

