Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $55,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 75,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 102,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

