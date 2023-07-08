Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.63. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 13,719 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.26% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

