Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Square Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $8,980.61 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.87252093 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,612.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

