SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.