Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

