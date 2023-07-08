Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
ANY stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.21.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
