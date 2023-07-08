Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.35. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1,835 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$94.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

