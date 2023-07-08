SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,893 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,658,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

