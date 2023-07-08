SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 8.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

