Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFST traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 53,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,377. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,921 shares of company stock worth $305,217. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

