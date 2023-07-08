Solitude Financial Services Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.