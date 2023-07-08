Solitude Financial Services Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 3.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.57% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 27,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.