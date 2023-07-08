Solitude Financial Services Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. 155,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,855. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

