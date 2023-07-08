Solitude Financial Services Buys 957 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 510,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,324. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.